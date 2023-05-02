US Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $80.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,967,446. The company has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GILD. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

