US Asset Management LLC Invests $1 Million in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 1.1% of US Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $5,317,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,807,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,044,000 after acquiring an additional 249,614 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,593,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,111. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.33 and a twelve month high of $182.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.10.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.93%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

