US Asset Management LLC Invests $408,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,383 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in shares of Netflix by 8.2% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $260,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 37.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Netflix by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $6.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $317.77. 2,054,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,498,669. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $323.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

