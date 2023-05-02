US Asset Management LLC Invests $449,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Fiserv by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,462,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Fiserv by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,665,000 after buying an additional 47,365 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Fiserv by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.76. 714,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.91. The company has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,440. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

