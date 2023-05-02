US Asset Management LLC Invests $509,000 in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Assurant by 83.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Assurant by 57.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Assurant by 453.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIZ. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

AIZ stock traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.33. The stock had a trading volume of 157,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.24. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $190.72.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

