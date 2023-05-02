US Asset Management LLC Makes New $855,000 Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,243 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000. McDonald’s comprises 0.9% of US Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $295.95. The company had a trading volume of 658,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,749. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.01 and its 200 day moving average is $270.98. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $298.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

