US Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 136.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,616,000 after buying an additional 124,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,249,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,784,000 after buying an additional 80,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 22.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,367,000 after buying an additional 54,008 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of GWW traded down $13.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $682.48. 76,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,712. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $671.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $615.61. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $709.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

