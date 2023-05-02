US Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,106,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,074,041. The stock has a market cap of $622.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $244.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.88.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.74.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

