US Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of GD traded down $5.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.54. The stock had a trading volume of 569,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,615. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

