US Asset Management LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000. Globe Life comprises about 1.2% of US Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Globe Life by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Globe Life by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Price Performance

GL stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.36. The stock had a trading volume of 64,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,550. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.44. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $123.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $245,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,203. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,603,160 in the last 90 days. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

