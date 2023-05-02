US Asset Management LLC Takes Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PBF shares. StockNews.com downgraded PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

PBF Energy Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of PBF stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.41. The company had a trading volume of 870,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,687. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.49. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.95.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.52%.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Stories

