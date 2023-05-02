US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of US Foods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.45.

US Foods Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. US Foods has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. US Foods had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Equities analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Foods news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 3,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $124,879.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 3,412 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $124,879.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $226,153.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,440.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,633,850 shares of company stock worth $296,320,022. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in US Foods by 221.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in US Foods during the third quarter worth $445,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in US Foods by 5.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

See Also

