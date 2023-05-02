USDD Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. USDD has a market capitalization of $725.18 million and approximately $21.53 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDD has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One USDD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About USDD

USDD’s launch date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 726,443,133 tokens. USDD’s official website is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars.

