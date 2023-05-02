UWM (NYSE:UWMC) PT Raised to $6.50

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UWMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UWM from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of UWM from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UWM from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.03.

Shares of UWMC opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31. UWM has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.56%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in UWM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UWM by 807.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of UWM by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

