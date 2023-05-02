Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.38

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 2017156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.58 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Marc J. Lenner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $54,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,813.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 44,537 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 376,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 94,370 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 59,739 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

