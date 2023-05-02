Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $64.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.60 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.47%. On average, analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 91,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,116. The company has a market capitalization of $359.57 million, a P/E ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 8,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $52,646.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,719.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 8,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $52,646.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,814 shares in the company, valued at $697,719.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 22,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $139,713.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,499,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,341,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,549 shares of company stock valued at $290,324 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 115,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 31,588 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 30,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,089.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,788 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.