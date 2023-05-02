Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Lifted by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 5.3% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.64. The stock had a trading volume of 145,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,605. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $160.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.