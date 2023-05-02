Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $445,043,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,058,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,564,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,443,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $381.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $396.89. The firm has a market cap of $290.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

