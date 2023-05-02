Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $30,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.30. The stock had a trading volume of 569,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,260. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.76. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

