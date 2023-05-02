Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Short Interest Update

Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the March 31st total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vanquis Banking Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FPLPF remained flat at $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. Vanquis Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt lowered Vanquis Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a report on Friday, January 27th.

About Vanquis Banking Group

Vanquis Banking Group Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

