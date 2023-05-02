Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires New Shares in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Alamo Group by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Alamo Group by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Alamo Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Alamo Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Alamo Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $173.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Insider Activity

Alamo Group Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total value of $72,578.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,812.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total transaction of $72,578.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,812.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ALG opened at $179.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.04. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $186.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $386.60 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.30%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.