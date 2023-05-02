Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23. The company has a market capitalization of $232.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Piper Sandler cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

