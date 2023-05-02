Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $4.35 Million Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in RPM International were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in RPM International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after buying an additional 98,640 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 335,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in RPM International by 16.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,069,000 after purchasing an additional 41,456 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in RPM International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.00.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In other RPM International news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $985,402.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,606,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $985,402.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,606,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on RPM International from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RPM International from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPM International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Featured Stories

