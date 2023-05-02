Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Reduces Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.6 %

MO stock opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.80.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also

