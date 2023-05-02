Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 342 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Primerica were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Primerica by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.75.

Insider Activity at Primerica

Primerica Price Performance

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 9,800 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total value of $1,819,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,843.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $2,409,119.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 9,800 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total value of $1,819,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,843.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,168 shares of company stock worth $7,238,391. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primerica stock opened at $184.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.18. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $195.69.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $686.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Primerica’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Stories

