Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 61,798 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,798 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.06% of DT Midstream worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DTM. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 681.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,157,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,786 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 45.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,894,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,296,000 after buying an additional 593,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 129.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 971,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,704,000 after buying an additional 548,645 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 83.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,128,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,565,000 after buying an additional 513,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 43.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,540,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,588,000 after buying an additional 467,413 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.17.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $61.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.07 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.44%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

