Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Trims Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $183.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.79. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $190.41.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

