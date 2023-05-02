Velas (VLX) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.02 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $41.74 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00058865 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00038566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00019958 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,445,157,003 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

