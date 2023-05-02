Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,487,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Ventas by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ventas by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 827,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,704,000 after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 26,379.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -397.25, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.18. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

