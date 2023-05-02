Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $168.31 Million

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $59.40 million and approximately $168.31 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02204123 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $193,859,402.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

