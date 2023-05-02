Verge (XVG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.39 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $36.74 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,269.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00313028 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012797 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.08 or 0.00545053 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00067573 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.45 or 0.00419012 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001094 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,139,244 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

