Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Verisk Analytics to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Verisk Analytics has set its FY23 guidance at $5.20-$5.50 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Verisk Analytics to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $192.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $206.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.82. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $636,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

