Vertcoin (VTC) Price Tops $0.11

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $7.25 million and $42,651.59 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,464.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00310688 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00012718 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.47 or 0.00543489 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00067300 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.52 or 0.00416979 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,661,485 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

