Vertex Energy (VTNR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ VTNR traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $7.30. 1,046,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $18.10.

In related news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,483.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Energy news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 25,000 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,483.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $539,994.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,650,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,769,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,666 shares of company stock worth $2,547,995 in the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VTNR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

