Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

Viper Energy Partners stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.08. The stock had a trading volume of 738,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average is $30.91. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $36.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.52 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,934,440.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank C. Hu bought 2,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,442.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,983 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 4.8% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 28,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. 40.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading

