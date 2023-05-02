Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Virgin Galactic to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 80.14% and a negative net margin of 21,632.87%. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 800.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Virgin Galactic to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Virgin Galactic Stock Down 1.1 %

SPCE opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $969.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Virgin Galactic

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPCE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,656,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,874,000 after acquiring an additional 558,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,747,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 11.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,271,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,294,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 344,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 149.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,760 shares during the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.