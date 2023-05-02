VirtualMeta (VMA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $8.56 Million

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. VirtualMeta has a market capitalization of $8.56 million and approximately $32,257.00 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VirtualMeta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta launched on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00363054 USD and is down -2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $32,891.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

