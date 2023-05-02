Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $277,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,956 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $1,699,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $7,013,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Walmart by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 9,369 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 17,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.09.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $151.59 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $154.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.01 and a 200-day moving average of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $408.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 53.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

