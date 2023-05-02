Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,491 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $687.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $167.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $378.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $172.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.37.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $1.1887 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 48.70%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Further Reading

