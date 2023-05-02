Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) traded down 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.82 and last traded at $41.90. 340,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 679,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.16.

VTLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vital Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Vital Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

The company has a market cap of $790.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $364.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.20 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 45.16%. Vital Energy’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 21.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $207,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,788.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

