VTEX (VTEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VTEX stock opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. VTEX has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VTEX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of VTEX in a report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on VTEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in VTEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,747,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in VTEX by 1,707.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VTEX by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VTEX by 314.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 173,400 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of VTEX in the first quarter valued at about $3,245,000. 38.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

