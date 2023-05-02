VTEX (VTEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
VTEX Price Performance
Shares of VTEX stock opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. VTEX has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
VTEX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of VTEX in a report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on VTEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.
About VTEX
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
