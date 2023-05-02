Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Shares Gap Down to $67.18

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.18, but opened at $64.92. Walker & Dunlop shares last traded at $64.09, with a volume of 25,657 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
Walker & Dunlop Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.40.
Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.56%.
Insider Activity at Walker & Dunlop
In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $1,554,558.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $498,267.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,376.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,558.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WD. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 33.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth $768,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 77.8% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 50,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,052 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth $392,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Walker & Dunlop Company Profile
Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Walker & Dunlop (WD)
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
- High-Yield Pfizer Falls Off The COVID Cliff, And Survives
- This Is Why The S&P 500 Could Have A Strong Summer Rally
- Can Butterfly Network Spread its Wings in 2023?
- Loews Is The Insurance Company That Diversified Correctly
Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.