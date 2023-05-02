Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Shares Gap Down to $67.18

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.18, but opened at $64.92. Walker & Dunlop shares last traded at $64.09, with a volume of 25,657 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $282.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

Insider Activity at Walker & Dunlop

In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $1,554,558.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $498,267.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,376.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,558.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WD. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 33.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth $768,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 77.8% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 50,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,052 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth $392,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

