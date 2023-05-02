Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Lowered by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,430 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $918,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 88,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 35,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,403,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $199,061,000 after purchasing an additional 32,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $151.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.40. The company has a market cap of $408.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $154.99.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.