Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.05

Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, April 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Waterco’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
Waterco Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92.
About Waterco
