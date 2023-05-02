Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Down to $32.27

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.27, but opened at $30.74. Wayfair shares last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 2,130,927 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

W has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wayfair from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wayfair from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.21.

Wayfair Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $86,358.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,873.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $351,369.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,862.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $86,358.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,873.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,901 shares of company stock worth $2,093,145. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth about $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 42.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 51.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Featured Articles

