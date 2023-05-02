Wedbush Increases BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $38.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BJRI. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised BJ’s Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $32.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $757.90 million, a PE ratio of 123.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $36.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.32.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.83 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

