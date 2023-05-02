Wedbush Increases BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $38.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BJRI. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised BJ’s Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.
BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $32.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $757.90 million, a PE ratio of 123.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $36.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.32.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.
BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.
