Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $275.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $264.13.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $276.35 on Friday. Hershey has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.20. The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,452.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,072. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 621,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,115,000 after purchasing an additional 404,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

