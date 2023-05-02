Wells Fargo & Company Boosts T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $165.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TMUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.55.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $143.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $120.90 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.31.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

