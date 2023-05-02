Western Midstream Partners (WES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.50 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 37.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:WES opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.856 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25,249 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after purchasing an additional 136,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

