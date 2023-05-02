Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.90

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 151866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$157.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84, a PEG ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Insider Activity

About Westport Fuel Systems

In other Westport Fuel Systems news, Senior Officer David Mitchelhill Johnson bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,500.00. Company insiders own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

